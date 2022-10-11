The 100 Club of the Panhandle standing behind the badge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is looking to replenish its funding and is asking for the communities help.

The 100 Club covers line of duty deaths and injuries and also buys life-protecting equipment for first responders.

“We’d like to think of the 100 Club as the first responder to the first responders,” says Suzanne Talley, executive director, the 100 Club. “We need your support it’s been overwhelming the need.”

In the past 90 days, the non-profit has given money to four line-of-duty injuries and three line-of-duty deaths. This is the most they’ve paid in a single year since it began.

“When tragedy strikes that’s when your dollars go into effect and they are a huge, huge blessing to these families,” says Talley. “Also, those membership dollars are going to help in a time where our first responders don’t feel as safe as they once did.”

Talley is asking for support from the community to continue the mission of supporting the men and women behind the badge.

“We want them to know that there is a group of people, our 100 Club board and all of the members and supporters that we have, that are standing behind them that have their backs that appreciate what they do every day and we show it with our gifts.”

The 100 Club has covered victims and families of two shootings, two traffic incidents, and a police chief who died from heat exhaustion.

Funding comes from fundraising events and membership donations.

To donate to the 100 Club, click here.

To become a member of the 100 Club, click here.

