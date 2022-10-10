WT to host their October Great Books Series over local Amarillo author

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host their October Great Books Series over Amarillo-Native George Sauners’ short story, “Pastoralia.”

This event will be held on Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Ryan Brooks will lead the discussion over “Pastoralia.”

“Pastoralia” was the prominent work in Saunders’ 2000 short story collection and won the O. Henry Award in 2001.

The discussion is open to those who haven’t read the book as well as those who have.

“I selected this story because it raises interesting questions about the lengths people will go to to keep their heads above water in economic hard times,” Brooks said. “It’s also very characteristic Saunders story: It reflects his concern for the little guy, his use of vaguely dystopian scenarios that look a lot like our world, and his distinctive mix of humor and pathos.

To register for the October discussion, email Dr. Patricia Tyrer at ptyrer@wtamu.edu.

