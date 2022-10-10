West Plains freshman QB Reid Macon showcasing skill and selflessness in team’s first season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Being a starting quarterback isn’t easy here in the panhandle. Doing so at a school in its first year only makes it all the more difficult.

Taking all that on as a freshman experiencing his first months of high school might seem like an impossible challenge, but West Plains’ Reid Macon is handling it all with poise and confidence.

“It’s definitely a change coming from 8th grade.” Macon said of the transition to starting for the Wolves. “But I feel like I’ve done a decent job with communicating and doing the things that we need to do with being a leader and helping our team be the best we can.”

Macon’s teammates and coaches have certainly taken notice of his talent and Professional approach.

“He’s a great kid.” Head coach Adam Cummings told reporters. “Good leader. Wise beyond his years in terms of being a freshman. He handles himself the right way and I think because of that our team has embraced him as a young player.”

After a rough start, Macon has helped lead West Plains on a three-game winning streak. He’s compiled eight touchdowns and over 250 yards per game over that span with just three interceptions. However, Macon concerned his own accomplishments. Every time he had a chance to talk about himself, he redirected the spotlight to his teammates.

“Not me as an individual‚ but as a team really. We’ve all done a great job.”

“I just go out there and try to win games, trying to put our team in the best position we can.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s just mine. I mean, it’s all of us. I mean, we’ve got receivers that our doing all their jobs, we’ve got Jordi [Hernandez]. I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s just my bal. It’s the team’s ball and were just handing it off.”

They might not have much in the school history books just yet, but Macon and his teammates are poised to write a pretty great first chapter.

