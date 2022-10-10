Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is shown on July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The superintendent of the Texas school district where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last May has announced his retirement, according to reports.

Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement Monday on his wife’s Facebook page, saying he would remain in office throughout this school year until the school board hires his successor.

Harrell, the Uvalde school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre.

The Uvalde school board was scheduled to discuss Harrell’s retirement plans at a meeting Monday evening.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing two firefighters, the Panhandle and beyond offered their support for the Dalhart...
Firefighters across state aiding Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department through ‘grieving process’ after lose of 2 crew members
DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth in drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says

Latest News

3 boaters missing off the coast in Plaquemines Parish rescued by Coast Guard
3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Louisiana
Día de los Muertos
WT exhibition at PPHM to honor lost loved ones with Día de los Muertos ofrenda displays
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated