Texas Fire Departments honor fallen Dalhart firemen in funeral procession

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire departments from as far south as Andrews, made their way to Dalhart to honor Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres.

Over a dozen fire stations came together this morning and made their way north to Dalhart.

The procession passed through Amarillo around lunch time, collecting other agencies along the way and making their way through Dumas around noon.

Over 20 vehicles joined together to honor the fallen heroes.

The fire stations who we know participated in the procession are listed below:

Andrews Volunteer Fire Department

Seminole Volunteer Fire Department

Denver City Volunteer Fire Department

New Deal Fire/EMS

Plainview Fire Department

Silverton Volunteer Fire Department

Tulia Volunteer Fire Department

Happy Volunteer Fire Department

Canyon Fire Department

Randall County Fire Department

Sedan Fire District

Lubbock Fire Rescue

Stratford EMS

Texline Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Channing Fire Department

Dalhart Fire Department

