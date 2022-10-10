Who's Hiring?
Texas Fire Departments honor fallen Dalhart firemen in funeral procession

Fire departments from as far south as Andrews, made their way to Dalhart to honor Fire Chief...
Fire departments from as far south as Andrews, made their way to Dalhart to honor Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres.(KFDA)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire departments from as far south as Andrews, made their way to Dalhart to honor Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres.

Over a dozen fire stations came together this morning and made their way north to Dalhart.

The procession passed through Amarillo around lunch time, collecting other agencies along the way and making their way through Dumas around noon.

Over 20 vehicles joined together to honor the fallen heroes.

The fire stations who we know participated in the procession are listed below:

  • Andrews Volunteer Fire Department
  • Seminole Volunteer Fire Department
  • Denver City Volunteer Fire Department
  • New Deal Fire/EMS
  • Plainview Fire Department
  • Silverton Volunteer Fire Department
  • Tulia Volunteer Fire Department
  • Happy Volunteer Fire Department
  • Canyon Fire Department
  • Randall County Fire Department
  • Sedan Fire District
  • Lubbock Fire Rescue
  • Stratford EMS
  • Texline Volunteer Fire and Rescue
  • Channing Fire Department
  • Dalhart Fire Department

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

