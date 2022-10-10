Who's Hiring?
Rain Moving Away

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain moves away from the Panhandle. The storm system that had been sitting over the southwestern part of the country and bringing scattered showers to the Panhandle is finally moving away. Clearing skies Tuesday morning, and the rest of the week looks dry. On Wednesday, a cold front sweeps through and drops temperatures a little bit. Highs will go up and down into the weekend. The next good chance for rain is Monday of next week.

