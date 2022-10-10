Quieting Down

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is the possibility for some mist/patchy fog across the area this morning before sunrise, but low clouds should clear when sunshine starts to come in. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for a lot of the day, with daytime highs climbing into the low 70s with breezy southwest winds. This afternoon, some showers and severe thunderstorms will be possible in the central/southeastern parts of the area. Rain chances will quiet down for the rest of the week with warming temperatures and breezy winds at times.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

