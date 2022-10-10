WT exhibition at PPHM to honor lost loved ones with Día de los Muertos ofrenda displays

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Those who have lost a loved one can share a memorial and have it showcased at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

A West Texas A&M University news release said the deadline to submit an ofrenda display at the museum is 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 for Día de los Muertos. PPHM is housing the WT exhibition.

They will be at the museum for the public to see from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

“Día de los Muertos is a time to expand our cultural knowledge and horizons and remember loved ones who have passed on before us,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Services at WT. “It is a time to honor traditions and even create new ones.”

Ofrendas, which are altars that honor the dead, are often decorated and have favorite foods and drinks of those who have passed away.

The ofrendas will also be submitted into a competition.

To register, go here.

Area schools will also go on tour to see these altars of the dead. School districts must email egarcia@wtamu.edu for tours.

