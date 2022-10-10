Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WT exhibition at PPHM to honor lost loved ones with Día de los Muertos ofrenda displays

Día de los Muertos
Día de los Muertos
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Those who have lost a loved one can share a memorial and have it showcased at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

A West Texas A&M University news release said the deadline to submit an ofrenda display at the museum is 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 for Día de los Muertos. PPHM is housing the WT exhibition.

They will be at the museum for the public to see from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

“Día de los Muertos is a time to expand our cultural knowledge and horizons and remember loved ones who have passed on before us,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean of the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Services at WT. “It is a time to honor traditions and even create new ones.”

Ofrendas, which are altars that honor the dead, are often decorated and have favorite foods and drinks of those who have passed away.

The ofrendas will also be submitted into a competition.

To register, go here.

Area schools will also go on tour to see these altars of the dead. School districts must email egarcia@wtamu.edu for tours.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing two firefighters, the Panhandle and beyond offered their support for the Dalhart...
Firefighters across state aiding Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department through ‘grieving process’ after lose of 2 crew members
DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth in drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says

Latest News

House Divided
Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday
Panhandle Breast Health (Source: Panhandle Breast Health Facebook Page)
Panhandle Breast Health hosting awareness event on Tuesday
The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo.
CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo
West Texas A&M University will host their October Great Books Series over Amarillo-Native...
WT to host their October Great Books Series over local Amarillo author