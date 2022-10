AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health is hosting an awareness event tomorrow.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Atrium, suit 230 on the second floor conference room, located at 6900 I-40.

the event will have refreshments, information and door prizes.

Panhandle Breast Health (Panhandle Breast Health)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.