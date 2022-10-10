Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games.

Thursday, Oct. 13

You can watch the Levelland at West Plains game here at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the Amarillo High at Coronado game here at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

You can listen to the Randall at Pampa game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Hereford at Canyon game here at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the Palo Duro at Abilene Cooper game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Monterey at Caprock game here at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

You can watch the replay of the Hereford at Canyon game at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the Monterey at Caprock game at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing two firefighters, the Panhandle and beyond offered their support for the Dalhart...
Firefighters across state aiding Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department through ‘grieving process’ after lose of 2 crew members
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a found child.
Hereford Police: Child identified and reunited with parents
A Clovis man dies after a vehicle falls off a jack, pinning him underneath.
Clovis man dies after vehicle falls off jack, pinning him underneath

Latest News

Video: Game of the Week: Startford vs Farwell
Video: Game of the Week: Startford vs Farwell
VIDEO: ‘We don’t have the money’: Curry County Crime Stoppers asking for donations to fund...
VIDEO: ‘We don’t have the money’: Curry County Crime Stoppers asking for donations to fund rewards
VIDEO: TEXAS TECH GOIN BAND BIVINS STADIUM
VIDEO: TEXAS TECH GOIN BAND BIVINS STADIUM
VIDEO: Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band practiced for Amarillo fans at Dick Bivins Stadium
VIDEO: Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band practiced for Amarillo fans at Dick Bivins Stadium
VIDEO: BSA Hospice hosting 40th annual Rose Memorial, honoring those who died in recent years
VIDEO: BSA Hospice hosting 40th annual Rose Memorial, honoring those who died in recent years