High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games.
Thursday, Oct. 13
You can watch the Levelland at West Plains game here at 7 p.m.
You can listen to the Amarillo High at Coronado game here at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
You can listen to the Randall at Pampa game here at 7 p.m.
You can watch the Hereford at Canyon game here at 7 p.m.
You can listen to the Palo Duro at Abilene Cooper game here at 7 p.m.
You can watch the Monterey at Caprock game here at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
You can watch the replay of the Hereford at Canyon game at 1 p.m. on 10Too.
You can watch the Monterey at Caprock game at 4 p.m. on 10Too.
