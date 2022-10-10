High school football livestreams for Oct. 13 and 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio streams of this week’s high school football games.

Thursday, Oct. 13

You can watch the Levelland at West Plains game here at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the Amarillo High at Coronado game here at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

You can listen to the Randall at Pampa game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Hereford at Canyon game here at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the Palo Duro at Abilene Cooper game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Monterey at Caprock game here at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

You can watch the replay of the Hereford at Canyon game at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the Monterey at Caprock game at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

