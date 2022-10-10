Dalhart lowering flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart has lowered flags in honor of fallen firefighters Chief Curtis Brown, and Brendan Torres.

The mayor of Dalhart asked the city, and the surrounding area to lower flags in honor of them last week.

“Flags flown at half staff are to honor someone or a group of people who have made a significant sacrifice,” said Perry Gilmore, executive director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

There are no rules against municipal governments, private businesses or citizens flying the flag at half-staff but the order for a flag to be lowered must come from a government official.

“There are some protocols dictated by federal law that tell us how to do that,” Gilmore said. “The lowering of the flag is dictated by federal public laws. The governor has the authority to lower in Texas. The president has that authority as well and it’s done that several times.”

Half-Staff protocol, and U.S. flag etiquette have many rules to follow.

“If there are multiple flags in a display, the United States flag is always the first flag raised and the last flag taken down if the flag is not already on the flagpole. It just raised the full staff for a moment and then lowered to half staff,” said Gilmore.

Other flag etiquette can range from:

Fly the flag sunrise to sunset. Display the flag at night if properly illuminated.

On a single flagpole, the U.S. flag is above all others.

When there are multiple flagpoles and flags, the U.S. flag should be in the center and the tallest. Raise the U.S. flag first, and it should be the last taken down.

When flags are displayed in a row, the U.S. flag is on the observer’s left. Flags of other nations are flown at the same level as the U.S. flag, but the U.S. flag should be displayed on the viewer’s left. State and other flags are flown at a lower level than the U.S. flag.

An all-weather flag may be flow in inclement weather.

For further flag etiquette rules, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.