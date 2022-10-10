CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo.

Starting Tuesday Oct. 11, to Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, the best mounted shooters will be competing for the World Championship title.

The top contestants will be competing in the Friday night showcase on Oct. 14, starting at 7 p.m.

The CMSA will be providing free tickets for the Friday night showcase for firefighters, county sheriff’s and the Amarillo Police Department.

The event will be open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.