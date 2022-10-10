Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday for grants and student scholarships.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill, 7609 Hillside Rd.

Participants can go to enjoy drum lines, cheerleaders, food and more fun.

Tickets for adults are $20 and tickets for children 12 years old and under are $10.

Register ahead of time here.

