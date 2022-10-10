Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday

House Divided
House Divided(House Divided)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday for grants and student scholarships.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill, 7609 Hillside Rd.

Participants can go to enjoy drum lines, cheerleaders, food and more fun.

Tickets for adults are $20 and tickets for children 12 years old and under are $10.

Register ahead of time here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After losing two firefighters, the Panhandle and beyond offered their support for the Dalhart...
Firefighters across state aiding Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department through ‘grieving process’ after lose of 2 crew members
DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth in drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says