Canyon ISD Foundation hosting fundraiser at House Divided this Wednesday
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday for grants and student scholarships.
The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at House Divided Restaurant & Sports Grill, 7609 Hillside Rd.
Participants can go to enjoy drum lines, cheerleaders, food and more fun.
Tickets for adults are $20 and tickets for children 12 years old and under are $10.
Register ahead of time here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.