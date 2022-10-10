2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to DPS, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at around 11 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a Toyota Camry traveling on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

The trooper found 10 plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in the trunk.

The driver, 32-year-old Maurice Webster, and passenger, 42-year-old Pricilla Sisk who were both from Columbia, were arrested and charged.

They were both booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from California to Columbia.

According to Street Estimates, the drugs are worth around $385,000.

