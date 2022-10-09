Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
After losing two firefighters, the Panhandle and beyond offered their support for the Dalhart...
Firefighters across state aiding Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department through ‘grieving process’ after lose of 2 crew members
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Oct. 7
The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a found child.
Hereford Police: Child identified and reunited with parents
A Clovis man dies after a vehicle falls off a jack, pinning him underneath.
Clovis man dies after vehicle falls off jack, pinning him underneath

Latest News

Anna Sorokin in court in New York on April 25, 2019. (AP/Richard Drew, Archive)
Anna Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness