More Showers

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers continue for the early part of the week. An upper level storm system will slowly pull out of the southwestern part of the country and cross over the Panhandle over the next few days. Scattered showers continue off and on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm a bit but remain below average for this time of year. The second part of the week looks dry and temperatures go up and down a bit but remain below average.

