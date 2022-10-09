AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few showers Monday and the latest storm system pulls away. That storm system that has been sitting over the southwest for the past few days will finally begin to move away. Best rain chances on Monday will be later in the day and across the southern and eastern parts of the Panhandle. Shower will be hit and miss and a few thunderstorms are possible. Once that system moves by on Tuesday the rest of the week looks dry. We do have a very small chance of a shower on Wednesday with a cold front coming through.

