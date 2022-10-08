Game of the Week: Stratford vs Farwell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Being undefeated at this point in the high school football season is no small feat. It’s something only six teams here in the panhandle can stake a claim to. Two of them face off this week. The Stratford Elks and the Farwell Steers.

“Yeah, what better way to open up the district play than to face an undefeated Farwell team?” Stratford head coach Matt Lovorn said of the matchup. “You know, these guys, they’re really good and they’ve got one of the best running backs in the panhandle man. So, it’s gonna be a good, challenging, competitive game that we’re looking forward to.”

Farwell has only given up a total of 12 points over the last two weeks. That includes to shutout victories in Weeks 3 and 4 (49-0 and 48-0). Stratford has been just as dominant. boasting their own 60-0 victory in Week 3 and averaging just over 41 points per game. That dominance will have to come to an end for one of these teams this Friday night as they clash to start district play.

With Farwell coming off an open week, they’ll hope that extra time to prepare will benefit them on the field against Stratford.

“Well, for us, our biggest thing has just been our preparation each week and getting ready with the schedule we’ve played” Farwell head coach Darren Kelley told NewsChannel10. “Playing the teams we’ve played, we’ve only given up 33 points the whole year. We’re a good team too. So, getting ready to play them is not like any Friday night, but it’s a big game and it’s gonna be fun.”

This matchup, though at the beginning of the district schedule, could ultimately decide who sits at the top of the standings come playoff time. Not to mention, keeping their shot at an undefeated season alive for another week.

