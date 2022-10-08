Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Game of the Week: Stratford vs Farwell

Video: Game of the Week: Startford vs Farwell
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Being undefeated at this point in the high school football season is no small feat. It’s something only six teams here in the panhandle can stake a claim to. Two of them face off this week. The Stratford Elks and the Farwell Steers.

“Yeah, what better way to open up the district play than to face an undefeated Farwell team?” Stratford head coach Matt Lovorn said of the matchup. “You know, these guys, they’re really good and they’ve got one of the best running backs in the panhandle man. So, it’s gonna be a good, challenging, competitive game that we’re looking forward to.”

Farwell has only given up a total of 12 points over the last two weeks. That includes to shutout victories in Weeks 3 and 4 (49-0 and 48-0). Stratford has been just as dominant. boasting their own 60-0 victory in Week 3 and averaging just over 41 points per game. That dominance will have to come to an end for one of these teams this Friday night as they clash to start district play.

With Farwell coming off an open week, they’ll hope that extra time to prepare will benefit them on the field against Stratford.

“Well, for us, our biggest thing has just been our preparation each week and getting ready with the schedule we’ve played” Farwell head coach Darren Kelley told NewsChannel10. “Playing the teams we’ve played, we’ve only given up 33 points the whole year. We’re a good team too. So, getting ready to play them is not like any Friday night, but it’s a big game and it’s gonna be fun.”

This matchup, though at the beginning of the district schedule, could ultimately decide who sits at the top of the standings come playoff time. Not to mention, keeping their shot at an undefeated season alive for another week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a found child.
Hereford Police: Child identified and reunited with parents
Texas Department of Public Safety said 46-year-old Raymond Brahier, of Pleasanton, was...
1 man killed in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Oct. 7
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Latest News

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 2A Scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 2A Scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A scores