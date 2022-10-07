‘We’ll never forget them’: Community mourns loss of Dalhart firefighters

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The community of Dalhart is continuing to mourn the loss of two firefighters and today, city leaders gathered to share some of their stories.

Dalhart’s mayor, county judges, neighboring fire chiefs, school superintendents and many more leaders gathered at the Dallam County Courthouse.

“It’s detrimental to Dalhart to lose these two, they were two of the best so we’re just at great loss right now,” said city of Dalhart Mayor Justin Moore.

The group shared personal stories about Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres, further illustrating the impact the two men had on those who knew them.

“We did lose two great assets to this community,” said Dallam County Sheriff Shane Stevenson. “We’ll never forget them it’s going to be a hard hole in all of us to fill in our hearts and in the first responder community.”

Torres is described as hard working and was eager to join the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department.

“I think Brendan carried that application around with him for a year for Dalhart Fire Department the day he turned 18,” said Scott White, chief of Hartley Volunteer Fire and EMS. “He walked in and handed it to Curtis — he was that kid. He was the first one if he was available, he was the first one at the station. He lived and breathed it. I spent a lot of time with him and he was a great kid.”

Moore also shared his memories of the man Torres was.

“Brendan — he was the most genuine heart felt boy that I’d ever known. Just a good kid and most respectful as well. He’s really going to be missed,” Moore said.

The group said Chief Brown was more than a friend to those in the community — he was family.

“Hartley and Dalhart Fire Department were basically one department. When we went somewhere, they were there when they went there, we were there. We trained together. Curtis was my best friend. He was a good man. Touched so many lives in this community and the state. Been all over the state multiple times the last few years and met so many people and we’ve all met people through him. Friends now that we have because of Curtis. You won’t find a better man,” White said.

Emotions ran high as the group comforted each other during such a tremendous loss while remembering the life of their friends and fallen heroes.

Services for the two men are set for 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon in Dalhart.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.