‘We don’t have the money’: Curry County Crime Stoppers asking for donations to fund reward tips leading to arrests

By Nicole Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Crime Stopper’s is asking for donations to help fund rewards for tips leading to arrests.

Crime Stopper’s depends on the community support and donations.

The President of Curry County Crime Stoppers,Cynthia Wilt, says they’ve seen a high increase in crime and tips being sent in.

“When that word gets out into the community, I think it makes them think more actively about if they do have information, and there’s a bonus behind it for them if they give us this information,” said President Wilt.

For almost 30 years Curry County Crime Stopper has worked to grow its presence in the community.

“More presence, which is what we’re trying to do, more exposure, getting the word out there and just letting people know that we stand behind our words,” said President Wilt.

Several times the President and Vice President have given out reward money after tips have led to an arrest.

“It is so hard, really hard for us to keep going. We don’t have the man power and we don’t have the money,” said Chris Pettigrew.

President Wilt says these donations are vital for the program to continue to run, and reimburse those who have submitted a tip.

“We want to be able to reimburse these people for the steps that they’ve taken to give us some information, because that’s not an easy thing to do,” said Cynthia Wilt.

Crime Stoppers is open to taking digital monetary donations, to donate click here, or contact Curry County Crime Stoppers.

