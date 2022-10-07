Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band practiced for Amarillo fans at Dick Bivins Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band’ from Raiderland made a pit stop at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The band was able to stop and enjoy some of Amarillo’s Dyer’s Bar-B-Q and then perform their famous halftime show as fans filled the stands during today’s rehearsal.

This week’s halftime show will include some rock n roll featuring led Zepplin’s Immigrant song.

“We’re undefeated at home there at Jone’s AT&T stadium, we’d like to think the band has something to do with that. So this is our first away trip with the band, and we’re hoping that we can do a repeat of having the band and the team working together for a big win,” said Joel e. Pagan, Associate Director of Bands, Director of Goin’ Band from Raiderland.

The band will perform their halftime show tomorrow in Oklahoma at the Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State football game.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.