Staying wet, getting chilly

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Moisture still sitting off to the southwest is pairing with a cold front working its way through the region, setting the stage for some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen yet. For your Friday, showers will continue to push through the western to north/central parts of the area with cloudy skies still expected. With our rain cooled air and this front pushing through, we can expect daytime highs in the 60s today, and we may just spend Saturday in the 50s! Rain chances continue into next week, but temperatures should warm by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

