Spearman firefighters, deputy rescue person trapped inside house fire

Firefighters in Spearman rescued a person who was trapped inside a house on fire overnight.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters in Spearman rescued a person who was trapped inside a house on fire overnight.

Around 2:00 a.m., a Hansford County Sheriff’s deputy and the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department chief responded to the house fire.

The deputy and Chief Close were able to rescue the person who was inside of the home and move them safely away from the smoke condition.

Firefighters also located several animals and moved them into safety as well.

The fire was contained to the area where it started, and no additional property was damaged.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

