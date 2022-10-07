Scattered Showers For The Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hit and miss showers continue through the weekend. None of the rain is forecast to be particularly heavy, some rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures are will below average on Saturday, in the upper 50s. Then jump on Sunday, still below average, into the low 70s. Early next week rain chances continue through mid-week, then a quiet forecast into the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.