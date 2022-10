AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a found child.

According to the Hereford police department, the girl was found near the Stripes in Hereford at around 7:15 a.m.

If you know this child, call the Hereford Police Department at 806-363-7120.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.