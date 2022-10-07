Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally.

Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist.

Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.

“Two main differences in the few days I have been here, it’s a lot drier and it’s a lot windier,” Brammer said.

Like most weather nuts, he was pretty well born with a love of weather.

“From a young age I was one of those kids watching the weather channel, just kind of picking up different things, so I think I’m fairly knowledgeable on the subjects or else I wouldn’t have been hired,” Brammer said.

He also has a certain kind of weather that really gets him stoked up and excited.

“First thing that comes to mind is definitely winter weather. Any kind of big snow event or even this last winter back home in Virginia I would always get super amped up about it. It’s just something about big snow events that really gets me excited,” Brammer said.

He looks forward to serving our audience and keeping everyone informed.

“I just want to get people amped up about the weather, I want to present it in a way that gets people excited about it because me watching different meteorologists when I was younger, that’s how I got into it, so I want to do the same for viewers out there,” Brammer said.

The addition of Brammer brings more manpower to our team and will reinforce all of our means and methods of keeping people up-to-date on our crazy weather.

“I know some people like more of a constant kind of weather pattern year-round maybe in places like Hawaii or maybe the coast of California, but me, I like a very big variety of weather and what I’ve heard is that Amarillo is definitely going to deliver that,” Brammer said.

Now, that’s some good news.

