Clovis Wing-Shooting Complex and Archery Range opens at Ned Houk Park
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has announced the opening of the Clovis Wing-Shooting Complex and Archery Range at Ned Houk Park.
The range features four trap and skeet fields, a 12 station sporting clay’s course and an indoor and outdoor archery range.
The facility will also serve as a place for hunter education students to develop firearm safety skills.
The range, which will be managed by the City of Clovis, will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be varying fees to use the range:
- $50 for 100 sporting clay targets or $25 for 50 targets
- $8 for a round of trap or skeet
- $15 per day for use of the air gun or archery ranges
For more information regarding the range, contact the Parks and Recreation at (575) 769-4800.
