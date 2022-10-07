Clovis Wing-Shooting Complex and Archery Range opens at Ned Houk Park

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has announced the opening of the Clovis Wing-Shooting Complex and Archery Range at Ned Houk Park.

The range features four trap and skeet fields, a 12 station sporting clay’s course and an indoor and outdoor archery range.

The facility will also serve as a place for hunter education students to develop firearm safety skills.

The range, which will be managed by the City of Clovis, will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be varying fees to use the range:

$50 for 100 sporting clay targets or $25 for 50 targets

$8 for a round of trap or skeet

$15 per day for use of the air gun or archery ranges

For more information regarding the range, contact the Parks and Recreation at (575) 769-4800.

