Clovis man dies after vehicle falls off jack, pinning him underneath

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man dies after a vehicle falls off a jack, pinning him underneath.

According to officials, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at around 2:49 p.m., police and fire services responded to the area near East Brady Street on a report of a vehicle falling off a jack.

Once officials arrived, Clovis police and the Clovis Fire Department found a man pinned underneath the front passenger side of a Chevrolet pickup.

The man who was identified as 36-year-old Victor Cano-Garcia got trapped underneath the pickup when it fell from the jacks that were supporting it.

Garcia was checked by EMS once he was freed from underneath the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

