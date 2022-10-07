Who's Hiring?
BSA Hospice hosting 40th annual Rose Memorial, honoring those who died in recent years

The BSA Hospice will be hosting their 40th annual Rose Memorial this Sunday to honor those who...
The BSA Hospice will be hosting their 40th annual Rose Memorial this Sunday to honor those who have died in recent years.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Hospice will be hosting their 40th annual Rose Memorial this Sunday to honor those who have died in recent years.

The event will be on Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, consisting of a nondenominational service, including prayers, songs, and meditation, with a reception afterward.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died,” said Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, BSA Hospice of the Southwest Bereavement Coordinator. “Attendees will observe a candle lighting and be presented roses from staff and volunteers in honor of their loved ones.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

