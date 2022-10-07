BSA Hospice hosting 40th annual Rose Memorial, honoring those who died in recent years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Hospice will be hosting their 40th annual Rose Memorial this Sunday to honor those who have died in recent years.

The event will be on Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, consisting of a nondenominational service, including prayers, songs, and meditation, with a reception afterward.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died,” said Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, BSA Hospice of the Southwest Bereavement Coordinator. “Attendees will observe a candle lighting and be presented roses from staff and volunteers in honor of their loved ones.”

