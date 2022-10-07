Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park. This includes family friendly Halloween themed games, activities and prizes.

There will be prizes, games, food trucks available and including a special free showing of Hocus Pocus.

