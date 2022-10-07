Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday

Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday.(Amarillo Parks and Recreation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation will be hosting Hocus Pocus in the Park this Saturday.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5 p.m. at the Memorial Park. This includes family friendly Halloween themed games, activities and prizes.

There will be prizes, games, food trucks available and including a special free showing of Hocus Pocus.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety said 46-year-old Raymond Brahier, of Pleasanton, was...
1 man killed in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a found child.
Hereford Police: Child identified and reunited with parents

Latest News

The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a found child.
Hereford Police: Child identified and reunited with parents
Amarillo League of Women Voters is reminding those that the deadline to register to vote or to...
Amarillo League of Women Voters reminding residents on voting registration deadline
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees meets July 18 to hear...
Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department
The BSA Hospice will be hosting their 40th annual Rose Memorial this Sunday to honor those who...
BSA Hospice hosting 40th annual Rose Memorial, honoring those who died in recent years