Amarillo League of Women Voters reminding residents on voting registration deadline

Amarillo League of Women Voters is reminding those that the deadline to register to vote or to...
Amarillo League of Women Voters is reminding those that the deadline to register to vote or to update to vote is near.(League of Women Voters)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo League of Women Voters is reminding those that the deadline to register to vote or to update to vote is near.

The deadline is October 11, to register to vote or to update your voter registration after a name change or address change.

The League will be hosting voter registration drives at the following times and locations:

  • Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three United Stor locations: Bell at 45th St., Amarillo Blvd. at Gem Lake Rd., and the Market Street store on Georgia.
  • Sunday, Oct. 9, in front of Power Church, 1344 SE 10th Street, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 11, all day in front of elections offices in Amarillo and Canyon: Santa Fe Building, Randall County Annex, Randall County Finance Building.

Volunteers will be available to register voters and answer any questions. They will also have information about voting dates and times, polling locations and what’s on the ballot.

