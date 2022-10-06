‘We’re only serving 28% of the kids:’ Amarillo Area CASA in need of volunteers to serve more children in the foster care system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for those with a heart for children to become volunteers and give back to those in the foster care system.

Volunteers serve as a court appointed special advocate, walking alongside a child throughout the entirety of their case.

“They advocate for a child’s best interest by getting to know the child for medical advocacy, for their educational advocacy. They also are able to identify risk, safety risk and what are some of the barriers preventing the children from going home with the family,” said Linda Coronado, executive director, Amarillo Area CASA.

CASA cares for over 900 children throughout Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Potter, Randall and Swisher counties, however due to a lack of volunteers, it’s only able to serve about 28 percent of the children in care.

The goal is to serve 100 percent of children in foster care, but that can’t be done without more advocates.

Children without CASA volunteers could experience less one-on-one attention, go without needed services and experience further trauma in the foster care system.

A current volunteer says his time serving has been rewarding.

“The children don’t really have a way to express what they need and a lot of times, even if they are it’s not getting heard, so just having somebody that can talk to him and then maybe connect them to who or where they need to go to get what they need, clothes or therapy or anything like that,” said Michael Davis, volunteer, Amarillo Area Foundation.

CASA has also seen an increase in the number of children with higher levels of anxiety and depression, making the need right even stronger.

“Our volunteers do get to know those children and in many cases, they’ve been with them for years, they’re able to identify when a child is experiencing an increased level of anxiety or when they’re experiencing depression, or any safety risk,” said Coronado.

Those looking to volunteer must be 21 years old, pass a background check, go through an interview process and be willing to serve 10 to 12 hours each month.

There is a volunteer training session happening Nov. 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about CASA, there is also an informational session via Facebook on Oct. 8.

If you are unable to volunteer, but would still like to give back CASA is always looking for donations or for people to join its board.

