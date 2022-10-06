‘We have a waiting list’: Meals on Wheels needs additional volunteers to deliver more meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With an aging population and a growing community, Meals on Wheels is also growing and with that growth it needs more volunteers.

Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the home bound elderly and severely disabled who are unable to prepare adequate meals for themselves.

Right now, meals are delivered to over 365 seniors every afternoon and it is all made possible by volunteers.

Volunteers use their own vehicles and gasoline to deliver meals that are prepared at BSA and Northwest Texas Hospitals and are then picked up and delivered Monday through Friday.

“We have 37 routes all over town and you know people need us more than ever,” said Susie Akers, executive director, Meals on Wheels.

Akers says there is a growing need for volunteers, as there is a waiting list to receive these meals.

“We don’t have room on a route, we can just take so many on each route and so we need more volunteers to open more routes, so we can help these people,” said Akers.

Volunteers say it is more than just a meal, as they also check up on their well-being.

“Sometimes we are the only people they see on a daily basis, the only ones they talk to and they just really enjoy having someone come that makes them feel cared about,” said Ladonna Herring.

If you want to volunteer all you have to do is go online and fill out an application, receive training and then you are ready to deliver.

If you are unable to volunteer, Meals on Wheels is always in need of donations.

Not only for Meals on Wheels, but also for its newest program Animeals, which provides pet food to those they deliver to.

To donate, click here.

