USS Indianapolis survivor dies in Amarillo, service memorial in Memphis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center has announced that one of the last know USS Indianapolis survivors had passed away in Amarillo.

Veteran and Texas resident, Cleatus A. Lebow had passed away on Sept. 29. He was 98 year’s old.

When Lebow was a teen, he joined the Navy and was shortly thereafter assigned to the USS Indianapolis CA-35 in January of 1944.

Lebow was a Fire Controlman Technician, Petty Officer Third Class, who worked as a gunnery range-finder for most of those battles; including Marianas, Tinian, Iwo Jima, and the pre-bombardment of Okinawa.

The Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine, and sunk on July 30, 1945.

Lebow was one of 316 who survived, after spending four nights and five days in the Pacific Ocean in ‘shark infested’ waters, before being rescued.

Lebow (along with the other survivors) was presented the Purple Heart by Admiral Spruance while in Guam recovering.

After the war, Lebow returned home to Abernathy and worked for the telephone company, where his military experience was helpful.

He worked in various locations in that field for 35 years prior to retiring to Memphis.

With his passing, there is one remaining USS Indianapolis survivor, Harold Bray, Jr. of California.

Services will be held in Memphis, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.