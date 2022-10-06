Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
A semi trailer caught fire.
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Latest News

Hometown Whataburger donates over seven thousand dollars to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow.
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week