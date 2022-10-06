Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city.

Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.

The San Jacinto neighborhood of Amarillo is one with a long history, but recently a shorter desire to really shine.

One neighbor, with some help, took on that clean up project to start the process and send a message.

Jeannie Lira, from the San Jacinto neighborhood, took control of the project.

“I’m a resident of San Jacinto my purpose is to start cleaning up our community,” Lira said.

AmeriCorps Member Manager Alison Cuellar also spoke on keeping Amarillo clean.

“Part of AmeriCorps is to put value in your community and to want to make a difference and so she has taken the initiative on her own to get that set up,” Cuellar said.

The Canyon based AmeriCorps has members like Lira serving all across the Panhandle.

“We want to give back to our communities and one to teach the members that are working with us that community service and civic engagement is important,” Cuellar said.

San Jacinto Park and its immediate area was the target for the clean up.

Roll offs were full and the dozen who gave their time went home with a full heart.

“I have faith that San Jacinto is going to be even better and as we clean it is going to be even more beautiful,” Lira said.

Anyone who has trash to take to the dump can find roll offs at Bones Hooks Park, Amarillo libraries, and San Jacinto Park.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.