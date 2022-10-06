Panhandle Plains Historical Museum hosting 2022 Dino Day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will be hosting the 2022 Dino Day in recognition of Archeology Month.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.

Kids will have a chance to move like dinosaurs, see live animals and dig like an archeologist.

There will be discounted admission of $5 for everyone, all day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

