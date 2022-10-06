Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum hosting 2022 Dino Day this Saturday

The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will be hosting the 2022 Dino Day in recognition of...
The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will be hosting the 2022 Dino Day in recognition of Archeology Month.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will be hosting the 2022 Dino Day in recognition of Archeology Month.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.

Kids will have a chance to move like dinosaurs, see live animals and dig like an archeologist.

There will be discounted admission of $5 for everyone, all day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
A semi trailer caught fire.
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Latest News

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
With an aging population and a growing community, Meals on Wheels is also growing and with that...
‘We have a waiting list’: Meals on Wheels needs additional volunteers to deliver more meals
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning
7 local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald house charity of Amarillo in this Sunday...
7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon