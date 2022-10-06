More Cool and Rainy Weather

Showers and isolated storms continue working through the area Thursday morning. Cloudy skies look to persist, paired with on-and-off shower chances all day, temperatures will stay nice and cool, in the 60s and low-70s for most, with 80s possible down in the far southeast. Winds look to stay light for today. Looking ahead to Friday and incoming weekend, daily rain chances continue, and another cold front could put us in the low 60s with 50s expected for some. Hope you like fall-like weather!

