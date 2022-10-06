Fritch issues water boil notice due to well problems, low pressure

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Fritch is issuing a water boil notice due to well problems and low pressure.

This is affecting citizens who live in the Vinson Development, Sanford Estates, Sage Mesa, Ponderosa, and Fritch Estates.

Those living in those areas should boil water before using or consuming it. The water needs to be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then be boiled for two minutes.

Citizens can pick up bottled water for free at the Fritch Volunteer Fire Department on Friday morning.

The city will notify the public when the water boil notice is lifted.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.