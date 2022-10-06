Who's Hiring?
Fall-like Showers And Temperatures

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fall-like temperatures continue through the weekend with scattered showers. A weak storm system will sit over the southwestern part of the country for the next few days. Small parts of that storm will come across the Panhandle through the weekend and bring some hit and miss showers. Also, a weak cold front will drop in from the north and bring some below-average temperatures. Rain chances continue into the early part of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

