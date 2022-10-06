Archaeological tour set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An archaeological tour is set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

In celebration of Archaeology Month, the guided hike is from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at Wildcat Bluff, located at 2301 N. Soncy Rd.

Guides will take hikers to see some of the historic archaeological sites there and explain some of the history of the Panhandle.

General admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children.

