Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe

Hometown Whataburger donates over seven thousand dollars to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe(KFDA)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Whataburger donated about $7,000 to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe.

The $7,112 were raised during the month of September for Hunger Action Month.

Whataburger said they were happy to host this campaign in hopes to provide awareness, funds, and hot meals to hungry children in the community so they have the opportunity to flourish in education and in life.

The check will go towards supplying ingredients to the food bank’s kitchen so they can continue to put dinner on the table for children and their families.

Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank, says the program serves 800 to 1,000 meals a day on average and it costs about $300 per meal.

“We know that there’s a lot of parents and households that can’t afford food for themselves, let alone their kids and even more so now. The funds will help go towards actual production of meals so we can provide more meals and hopefully through the holidays,” says Wilson.

Casey Keene, corporate field marketing coordinator of Whataburger, says the restaurant will continue to partner with HPFB to fight hunger in the Panhandle.

“We will be doing this for the foreseeable future. We have a great partnership with the High Plains Food Bank. This is an initiative that a lot of our family members and our restaurants hold near and dear to their hearts. It’s a no brainer that we should be partners and continue this,” says Keene.

With efforts like this, students and their loved ones will be provided a hot meal Monday through Friday thanks to partners like Whataburger and HPFB.

