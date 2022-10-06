Amarillo Public Library to host series of lectures and films over Americans and the Holocaust

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is set to host a series of lectures and films titled, Americans and the Holocaust.

According to the release, this series of lectures and films is designed to bring a greater understanding of certain events and themes that will be covered in the exhibit.

A lecture series that will be available to attend will be over modern perspectives on the holocaust.

Guest speakers will talk about modern perspectives on the holocaust on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. through Oct. 15, at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

The first lecture on Oct. 8 will be over Eyewitnesses to the Nazi Rise to Power, and will be presented by Andrew Nagorski, author of Hitlerland: American Eyewitnesses to the Nazi Rise to Power.

The second lecture on Oct. 15 will be over Auschwitz & Birkenau, and will be presented by Amarillo College Presidential Scholars.

There will also be a time for audience questions after each presentation,

The film series over Americans and the Holocaust in film will be held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. through Oct. 20, at the Southwest Branch Library.

On Oct. 6 they will show the film Nobody Wants Us, on Oct. 13 they will show GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II, and on Oct. 20 they will show Witness.

There will be a discussion after every film.

The event is free to attend as well as the exhibition.

