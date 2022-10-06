Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation just came back from a Europe trip with other EDC’s and First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbot to sell and market Texas to foreign companies interested in the state.

Texas has become very attractive to many U.S. companies looking to defect from high tax and regulation states, so this trip was to encourage some European leaders and Texas is the place to be.

“Texas and Amarillo have such a great product to sale, low cost low regulation. We just want to go there and get Amarillo and Texas out in the forefront to these companies that are willing to invest in the us,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO of AEDC.

Companies the economic development corporation met with ranged from tech, to manufacturing, to green energy. None of which are in the Panhandle

“Manufacturing jobs bring those those usually pay above the, you know, the median wage, and so they create spin off jobs. It’s a great opportunity really to continue diversifying our economy with having you know, different countries represented here in Amarillo,” said Carter.

With more jobs being created, new companies will help the Panhandle continue to grow.

“It gives us a little bit more diversity on different types of companies. The companies that we met with there’s not one of those type of companies here in Amarillo currently,” said Carter.

Carter says any new companies will not be competitors to those already in the area.

“They wouldn’t be a competitor to what we’re doing other than labor. Obviously, that’s something that we’ve got to focus on is up skilling, our labor force and that’s going to help us continue to grow,” said Carter.

The AEDC will continue meeting and working with these companies to move them to Texas and the Panhandle.

