Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week

A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow.

Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day.

Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental or medical insurance can get the services for free.

The event is Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at AOMS, located at 5051 S. Soncy Rd.

Registration is required for the free services.

To register, go here.

