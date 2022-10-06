1 man killed in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Stratford.

Texas Department of Public Safety said 46-year-old Raymond Brahier, of Pleasanton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Tuesday about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 54, a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by Brahier, was driving southwest behind a 2007 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

At that time, a 2014 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling northeast on U.S. 54.

The driver of the Peterbilt truck tractor was going to turn onto County Road 11 but slowed down to wait on the 2014 Freightliner truck tractor to drive past him.

Brahier, who was not wearing a seatbelt, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the Peterbilt, TxDPS said.

This caused the Peterbilt to strike the 2014 Freightliner truck tractor.

The driver of the Peterbilt was treated and released on scene and the other driver was not injured.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

