Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s expecting twins.

The 48-year-old made her big announcement Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Swank said being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time

She tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018.

Swank revealed that twins run in the family on both sides. She described the pregnancy as a blessing and a total miracle.

