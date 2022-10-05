Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
A semi trailer caught fire.
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning
Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop...
DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
FILE - Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on...
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume
7 local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald house charity of Amarillo in this Sunday...
7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon