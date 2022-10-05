Doppler Dave Tracks Rain and More Fall Weather

Spotty showers have been tracking through the area on this nice cool fall day. Highs have been in the 60s and 70s and similar temperatures will continue for a few days. Another round of rain will spread into the area tonight and a few showers may linger into early tomorrow. By Friday, another cold front will sweep into the area bringing cooler temps only near 60 during the day Friday. There may also be a few showers with this front.

