Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp

The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center...
The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today.

Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project.

He accused the city council of several illegal actions including violating the Open Meetings Act for not giving proper notice of it’s plans.

Attorneys for the city said an election on the question would have cost much more in growing interest rates for a delay.

It also said even though voters rejected a similar plan in 2020, voters then reelected all the incumbent city council members who were trying to address Civic Center shortfalls.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
A semi trailer caught fire.
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning
Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop...
DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Latest News

The Kids Incorporation has opened their registration for the late Fall season.
Registration open for Kids Incorporation Fall season
7 local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald house charity of Amarillo in this Sunday...
7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon
barfield
Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County