Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today.

Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project.

He accused the city council of several illegal actions including violating the Open Meetings Act for not giving proper notice of it’s plans.

Attorneys for the city said an election on the question would have cost much more in growing interest rates for a delay.

It also said even though voters rejected a similar plan in 2020, voters then reelected all the incumbent city council members who were trying to address Civic Center shortfalls.

